All Of Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde's Vacay Pics In El Nido Will Make You Feel ~*Kilig*~

Since confirming their relationship over three years ago, Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde's romance is burning ~brighter~ than ever.

In an Instagram post on April 24, Arjo shared a series of photos from the couple's recent vacation in El Nido. Addressing Maine, the actor wrote, "I love you in all ways, more and more… Every day."

Meanwhile, Maine shared a sweet photo of herself with Arjo as she wrote, "To more coladas, laughs, and sunsets with you."

In a separate post, the Eat Bulaga host shared photos from their getaway that showed the couple lounging around at the beach and hanging out with friends. Maine captioned the photo writing, "Mentally still here."

Maine and Arjo have been together since 2019 and the couple recently celebrated their third anniversary by going on the most romantic cruise. Maine, who became a household name thanks to her character Yaya Dub and her team-up with Alden Richards AKA "AlDub," posted a now-deleted blog entry where she confirmed her relationship with Arjo. She wrote, "Sadly, I cannot stay as Yaya Dub forever. This is Maine, the real me. And this is real life. And I cannot go on with my life behind a fictional character."