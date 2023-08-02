Nadine Lustre, Janine Gutierrez, And Heaven Peralejo Are Nominated For FAMAS 2023 *Best Actress*

One of the most prestigious award-giving bodies in the Philippines, Filipino Academy for Movie Arts and Sciences (more commonly known as FAMAS) just released this year's list of nominees!

Nadine Lustre, Janine Gutierrez, and Heaven Peralejo are among those vying for the Best Actress award. They are joined by fellow actresses Liza Lorena (Family Matters) and Sheila Francisco (Leonor Will Never Die).

ICYDK, Nadine and Janine have had back-to-back FAMAS wins in the past. In 2019 Nadine bagged the Best Actress Award for her role in the romance film Never Not Love You. This 2023, Nadine is nominated for her character in Yam Laranas' slow-burn movie, Greed. At present, Nadine is preparing for another thriller film with director Mikhail Red. Mikhail directed the psycho-thriller film Deleter. It was an official entry of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival, where Nadine was also recognized as Best Actress.

Come 2020, Janine won Best Actress for her role in Babae at Baril. Janine is now nominated for her romance movie with Paulo Avelino, Ngayon Kaya. The actress is currently starring in the hit ABS-CBN & Dreamscape Entertainment series Dirty Linen.

Meanwhile, this is Heaven's first FAMAS nomination! She's nominated for her role in Nanahimik Ang Gabi. The film also brought Heaven her first Best Actress Award nomination at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival. It seems that Heaven is on a roll! Right now, Heaven is the lead cast of Viva Studio's The Rain In España with Marco Gallo.

Just recently, Heaven also had her first solo trip to Bali, Indonesia where she got dainty, meaningful tattoos!

The Best Actor nominees include Paulo Avelino (Ngayon Kaya), Ian Veneracion (Nanahimik Ang Gabi), John Arcilla(Reroute), Diego Loyzaga (Greed), and Noel Trinidad (Family Matters).

Up for the Best Picture award are the films Deleter, Family Matters, Leonor Will Never Die, Blue Room, and La Traidora.

For the full list of nominees this year, head over to the official Facebook page of FAMAS. The 71st FAMAS awards will be held on August 13, 2023 at the Manila Hotel.

Congratulations to all the nominees!