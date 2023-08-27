Nadine Lustre Goes Extra *Sultry* In Her South Of France Vid

One look at Nadine Lustre's IG feed, and you know just how impeccable her sense of aesthetic is. The actress has always had a penchant for unique angles and composing her photos in an artsy way.

If there's also one celeb who constantly rocks bikinis, it's Nadine. No wonder, since she loves the ocean so much and is based in Siargao, too.

The actress has been spending a lot of time in France lately, probably because of her French boyfriend, resort owner Christophe Bariou. Recently, Nadine shared an IG Reel that just screams *sultry*.

In the video, Nadine shares clips of what appears to be a day out in the South of France, soaking in the sun aboard a yacht, wearing a two-piece bikini. Nadine included close-ups of her fixing her swimsuit, snacking on cherries, and showcasing the beautiful scenery. With her in the video is Christophe.

"Des cerises dans les Calanques," read the caption on Nadine's upload, which translates to "cherries in Calanques." Calanques is a rocky coast east of Marseilles, France.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadine)

Fire emojis lit up the comments section, while others complimented Nadine on her morena skin and artsy video.

"Ibaaaaaaa," remarked director Antoinette Jadaone.

"Eto lang hindi magagaya kay Nadine," one netizen reacted. "Being dark morena napakaganda at sobrang sexy."

"Grabeee pati reels aesthetic," said another.

More aesthetic Reels, please!

