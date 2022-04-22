Patrick Sugui Claps Back At Netizens Pestering Them For *Not* Having KathNiel At Their Wedding

Patrick Sugui has clapped back at netizens spreading *false rumors* surrounding his friendship with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. ICYMI, the actor tied the knot with influencer and gaming content creator Aeriel Garcia last Wednesday, April 20, at an intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

The newlyweds are known members of Nguya Squad, the famed celebrity barkada with KathNiel, so rumors of a possible rift were quick to spread like wildfire when the superstar couple didn't show up at their wedding. Kathryn and Daniel were notably absent from the gathering while the rest of the gang attended.

On Instagram, fans kept asking their mutual friends why Kath and DJ weren’t around during the event. Case in point: Gabbi Garcia’s celebratory post for the newlyweds, which was flocked by inappropriate comments by netizens.

Continue reading below ↓

“Pat and AE’s wedding day. Nothing but overflowing love and joy for these two. @patsugui and @aeriel, I love you both so much,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Pat and Aeriel commented back and returned the love.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But instead of offering support, some *curious* netizens took the opportunity to stir up ~drama~. A now-deleted comment claimed that there's tension going on among their barkada, citing Kath's seemingly cryptic posts about "losing friends."

Patrick, clearly appalled, clapped back, “Pinagsasabi mo? Nasa lock-in taping sila kaya wala sila. Nagmamarunong ka dyan? Close ka? Hanap ka ibang trip. Wag asawa ko.”

Continue reading below ↓

Gabbi replied, telling her friend that such messages are "not worth the stress."

Continue reading below ↓

Another user piqued the issue even further after reading Pat's reply, saying it’s ~unlikely~ that DJ will not be there at one of his best friend’s important moments.

Quickly coming to DJ's defense, Pat responded by saying that he bonded with the actor a week before the wedding and even asked for permission from their show's director to borrow him and Kath even for a day, but it was unfortunately declined.

Continue reading below ↓

One of KathNiel’s fan accounts took the liberty to apologize on behalf of the rude commenters.

Continue reading below ↓

Gabbi and her boyfriend Khalil Ramos also echoed Patrick’s plight: to let the newlyweds savor their happy moment and refrain from sending negative comments their way.

Continue reading below ↓

Kath and DJ have yet to comment on the issue as of writing, which is understandable, given their jampacked schedules. The couple is set to make their much-awaited comeback after five years in the form of their newest teleserye 2 Good 2 Be True, and everyone, including their friends, is excited for them!