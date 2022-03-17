Paulo Avelino Jokes About Introducing Rumored GF Janine Gutierrez As A *Mom* To Son Aki

Marry Me, Marry You co-stars Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez might be head-over-heels for each other on their recently-concluded show, but IRL, fans have yet to find out the real ~status~ of their off-screen relationship. The two seem to be staying low-key despite dating rumors, which circulated shortly after they were spotted vacationing together with another trending celebrity couple Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache.

However, in a recent virtual conference for Ogie Alcasid's upcoming concert in the US where the two were invited as guests, it looks like Paulo didn't veer away from ~*sharing*~.

It started when he revealed that he has plans of visiting Aki, his son with ex-girlfriend LJ Reyes, in New York. "Na-mention ko na sa mommy niya, tinatanong na lang kung anong dates pero nandoon na rin ako, I might as well see my son. I haven't seen them since they left."

Aki, along with his mom LJ and sister Summer, left the country last year to stay indefinitely in NYC, following LJ's controversial split with actor Paolo Contis.

Paulo was then questioned if he's going to bring Janine to meet Aki. The actress just laughed it off, but Paulo gamely rode along, asking Janine if she wants to come. Teased about how he'll introduce his rumored sweetheart to his son, Paulo joked, "Diretso na. 'Aki, nanay mo.'" OMG. Kilig!

All jokes aside, Paulo explained that he and Janine have been focusing on their career nowadays. "Busy kami pareho ngayon, eh. May ginagawa akong project na medyo sikreto pa ngayon at si Janine katatapos lang gumawa ng isang IWantTV [project] niya so 'yun muna, work muna."

As for Janine, she's grateful for the bond she built with Paulo and the rest of the cast of their hit show, which just ended last January. "Sa masayang level, happy lang. I’m really looking forward to this trip and happy ako na we’ve stayed in touch," she shares.

