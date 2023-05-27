Maja Salvador Reveals Rambo Nunez Already Knew She Was *The One* When They Were First Together

There are only a few months left before Maja Salvador ties the knot with Rambo Nuñez, and she's basking in that bride-to-be glow.

The actress-host recently guested on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda and addressed questions surrounding her past with her fiance.

In particular, Boy Abunda wanted to know why Maja chose to get back together with Rambo, who happened to be her ex-boyfriend. ICYDK, the two dated briefly back in ~2010~.

Maja said that family was a huge factor in her decision, as Rambo's mom—Marilen Nuñez—treated her like her own daughter.

"Yung mas kakampi siya sa 'kin kaysa kay Rambo, yung gano'n," Maja explained.

Maja's blossoming career, as well as the need to support her family, also influenced her decision back then to end her relationship with Rambo. But at that time, Rambo was already certain Maja was the woman for him.

"Kasi nung unang naging kami, kailangan kong i-sacrifice yung relationship namin para sa family ko, para sa career ko," Maja recalled. "Pero siya, sigurado siya sa 'kin, e. Sinabi niya kay Mom, kay Mama, na if may pera lang siya, if kaya lang niya 'kong buhayin, papatigilin na niya 'ko mag-artista, parang ganyan. But since love niya 'ko, 'yon, nag-sacrifice din siya, ni-let go din niya 'ko kasi para tuparin ko muna yung dreams ko."

Now that they're marrying soon, Maja is excited to start a new phase in her life with Rambo.

"Kasi sa dami ng pinagdaanan ko, parang alam ko na kung paano iha-handle. Pero eto, new chapter, hindi ko pa napagdadaanan, so bagong-bago sa 'kin, bago sa amin ni Rambo. At eto yung second chance namin ulit para sa forever in life."

Watch Maja's Fast Talk With Boy Abunda interview here:

