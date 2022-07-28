OMG, Sandara Park Is Reportedly In The Philippines

Good morning to everyone especially to Filo Daralings—our pambansang krungkrung Sandara Park is reportedly in the Philippines and we are *so* happy!

On July 28, the NAIA Manila International Airport Authority uploaded two photos of Dara on their Instagram account along with the caption "Entertainment: South Korean pop star Sandara Park arrives in Manila. A member of a famous K-pop group 2NE1 and a contestant of Star Circle Quest Batch 1. Ms. Park arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 via Korean Air flight KE 623."

Dara's arrival immediately trended on Twitter and fans have ~theories~ about her visit. Many are saying that she's here as a supportive sunbae (senior) to the K-pop artists who are holding events in Manila, namely BamBam and Jackson Wang of GOT7, and TREASURE.

Two days ago, Dara and BamBam had a cute interaction on Twitter where the 2NE1 member recommended tocilog, AKA one of her favorite Pinoy meals.

In December last year, Dara ~expressed~ her wish to come back to the Philippines on her Twitter account, saying: "Two years na ako hindi nakapunta sa Philippines. Kailan ba last show ko sa Philippines?! Parang 'di ko na naaalala. Ang Christmas wish ko is to go back to [the] Philippines and be onstage again with you guys." Aww!

We hope you enjoy your stay in the PH, Dara!

