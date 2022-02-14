ELFs, Super Junior *Just* Announced Their Upcoming Group Comeback!

Article Summary

ELFs, ready na ba tayo? Super Junior dropped some *big news* on Valentine's Day, February 14—they officially announced their return as a full group via Instagram Stories!

Fans can expect a brand new "special single album," however details on the release date and title track are still under wraps. The group did share *one* spoiler, though—a teaser image hinted that the album is "Coming soon." Fun fact: Super Junior's first (and only) single album release so far was June 2006's U, which had a total of three songs: title track "U", and b-sides "Endless Moment" and "Lovely Day". "U" was also the group's first release with Kyuhyun, marking their change to a permanent 13-member line up!

Based on the outfits and set design, are we getting a new suju ballad? *Fingers crossed*

Super Junior’s last group comeback was in March 2021 for their 10th studio album The Renaissance.

