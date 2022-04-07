Trina Guytingco Jokingly Called Joshua Garcia Her *Rumored Boyfriend*

Ever since *sweet and cozy* photos of Joshua Garcia and Ateneo Women’s Basketball player Trina Guytingco made the rounds online, netizens speculate romance may be in the air. The two were often seated together during their March getaway in El Nido, Palawan, and in one pic, Joshua even had his arm around Trina's shoulder. OMG.

It's no surprise that word has already gotten to the two that they're rumored to be dating.

In one of Trina's recent IG uploads, Trina and Joshua had a playful exchange in the comments.

"Nice shot!" Joshua reacted.

Trina jokingly replied, "Thanks, rumored boyfriend," followed by three rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emojis.

Trina isn't the first woman who's been paired with Joshua. He's also been linked to actress Ria Atayde, especially ever since he started joining Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's close group of friends, the Nguya Squad. Joshua has made it clear, though, that he and Ria aren't dating.

Could this playful IG exchange be a sign that Joshua and Trina are really just friends, or could there be something more?

