Daniel Padilla's Appreciation Post For Kathryn Bernardo Is All The ~*Kilig*~ You'll Need Today

Kathryn Bernardo celebrated her birthday on March 26, but it looks like the festivities are far from over as Kathryn's boyfriend, Daniel Padilla shared the sweetest appreciation post for the actress on March 31.

On Instagram, Daniel shared a series of photos featuring some of his most memorable moments with the Kapamilya actress: Dressing up for Halloween, going on various trips together, and even being the perfect Instagram boyfriend as he steals a snap of the actress while working on a photoshoot!

The photos of Daniel's memories of Kathryn came with the most kilig lyrics from Green Day's song, "Last Night On Earth." "I text a postcard sent to you/ Did it go through?/ Sending all my love to you/ You are the moonlight of my life/ Every night/ Giving all my love to you/ My beating heart belongs to you/ I walked for miles 'til I found you/ I’m here to honor you/ If I lose everything in the fire/ I'm sending all my love to you."

Continue reading below ↓

Kathryn responded to Daniel's post and commented, "You're making me cry… AGAIN. ILY so mucho!"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

After years of speculation, Kathryn and Daniel (aka KathNiel) only confirmed their relationship in 2018. Following the couple's confirmation of their relationship, Kathryn said in an interview, "Six years na namin trina-try ibahin yung topic every time they ask [about our relationship]... Masaya na wala ka nang limitations masyado. You can share anything, you can share a different story."

In September 2021, KathNiel celebrated 10 years of being in a love team and the real-life couple is set to make their TV comeback very soon with their upcoming teleserye 2 Good 2 Be True.