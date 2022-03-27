Throwback Time: 6 *Kilig* 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo' Moments We Will Never Get Over From

Have you ever watched a K-drama so heartwarmingly satisfying you wished it would never end? For a lot of K-drama fans, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo totally fits the bill! It's light with just the perfect amount of romance, humor, and drama that made our hearts flutter. Starring Lee Sung Kyung as Kim Bok Joo, a weightlifting athlete in college; and Nam Joo Hyuk as Jung Joon Hyung, a talented swimmer who was Bok Joo's childhood friend, this coming-of-age series depicted the joys and pains of youth as the characters go on their journey towards achieving their dreams and handling personal relationships.

Bok Joo and Joon Hyung are the perfect couple as they went from friends to lovers in such a natural way that it felt like we matured, celebrated their wins, and cried over their pains with them. This drama is also full of sweet scenes that made us giggle and wish we also had a Joon Hyung in our lives! We’ve compiled the most kilig moments between Bok Joo and Joon Hyung which you can reminisce all over again:

Best Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo moments

1. That first moment when Bok Joo and Joon Hyung realized they were childhood friends.

Initially, Bok Joo and Joon Hyung were fighting over Joon Hyung's lace handkerchief when Bok Joo accidentally falls into the pool and starts panicking because she can't swim. Joon Hyung, though still pissed, jumps in the pool to save her. She clings to him, not mindful of how close their faces were when both of them started having flashbacks of their childhood. The episode ends on this cliffhanger and from then on, we knew this drama was off to a great start.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Ju ep.01 Lee Sung-kyung fell into the pool

2. The rooftop scene where they hid from the teacher and ended up bantering with each other while Joon Hyung had his arms around Bok Joo.

We probably screamed a little at this scene from all the feels! Joon Hyung's feelings are so obvious, and their friendly banter is so adorable that you can’t help but wish they would realize their feelings and get together soon. Joon Hyung makes excuses to distract Bok Joo from getting up and leaving the bunk bed by telling her he's cold or that the night sky is beautiful. He even jokes that from that angle Bok Joo's pretty. We already know you've fallen for her, Joon Hyung!

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Ju ep.08 Joo-hyuk, Sung Kyung a rooftop dating.

3. That heart-stopping moment when Joon Hyung confessed his feelings to Bok Joo.

Jealous of Bok Joo's coworker, Joon Hyung shows up in the warehouse where Bok Joo was working part-time to help her finish her tasks. She shoos him away, telling him that her colleagues don't believe her when she says they're just friends. With the boxes in the middle of them, Joon Hyung suddenly gets serious and quietly says it’s not a misunderstanding because Bok Joo is not just a friend. Bok Joo stares at him, confused. And Joon Hyung pushes the boxes and goes for a kiss. *squeals* Wide-eyed and utterly speechless, Bok Joo listens as Joon Hyung declares he likes her. FINALLY.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Ju ep.11 Joo-hyuk, Kiss, saying that like it.

4. The amusement park scenes where Joon Hyung made Bok Joo's heart thump.

Even though they're on an amusement park ~date~ with friends, our couple had some time alone. And those moments were precious! Joon Hyung remembers Bok Joo's wish to share a drink with two straws with a boyfriend, so he sets out to do just that. Bok Joo's heart probably did somersaults (because ours did!) when she leans down to drink and found Joon Hyung's face so close to her own. She tries to brush it off by saying she was just startled but we can see right through you, Bok Joo!

5. The snow scene where Bok Joo answered Joon Hyung's confession

It’s the moment we've all been waiting for! Bok Joo calls Joon Hyung to meet him, and he asks how her father was doing. She updates him about her father's health, and she also shares her own good news. Bok Joo started weightlifting training again after her break! Joon Hyung was ecstatic, and Bok Joo surely but slowly confesses her own feelings to him. This scene was so realistic and natural, it made us want to fall in love again! Adorable kiss fest coming up.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Ju ep.12 Sung-Kyung, white in the snow, Kiss.

6. That moment when Joon Hyung couldn't help but worry about Bok Joo even after they fought.

Can we just say that Joon Hyung is the best boyfriend ever? After a fight (which was still naturally funny and cute), Joon Hyung suddenly showed up where Bok Joo was even though she wasn't speaking to him. He was worried for her, so he got some hot packs for her feet, and he even silently gave her his coat and scarf. There were very few words in this scene, but the message was clear. No matter what happens, Joon Hyung will always be there for Bok Joo. If that didn’t melt your heart, we don't know what will.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Ju ep.13 Heart melted Joo Hyuk's body, manners, too.

How many times have you watched this K-drama? And which romantic scene was your favorite? We feel you—it’s too hard to pick. Did we miss out on any sweet scene that you feel should be on this list?

No matter how many years pass, we will never stop gushing over Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. Everything in this drama is just perfect! The characters, the progression of their relationship, the chemistry between the main characters, even the side stories are so well-executed, we sometimes feel like Bok Joo and Joon Hyung are real and they’re living happily ever after somewhere! *sigh* BRB, gotta rewatch it for the nth time and swoon over more best friend-slash-boyfriend Joon Hyung!

