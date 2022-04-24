Wil Dasovich ~Reacts~ To Alodia Gosengfiao's Dating Rumors: ‘If she's happy, that’s great’

Wil Dasovich is certainly an open book! ICYMI, his ex-girlfriend Alodia Gosengfiao was recently spotted ~*Instagram official~ with her newest beau, so naturally, fans gravitated toward Wil’s reaction, given their highly-publicized past relationship.

While he has yet to speak up about the news since it broke, it’s worthy to mention that he did have a response about the ~*hypothetical scenario*~ in a recent vlog with Nico Bolzico published on April 9, weeks before Alodia's viral post.

When asked about how he would feel if he sees Alodia with someone else, Wil left a candid response. “To be honest with myself, I don’t know how I’d feel until that happens, but if she was happy, and I believe he was a good guy, I would be happy. Because my goal for her, and for everyone in the world, is to be happy.”

He continues, “And if she can find that happiness with someone else, that’s great. Hey, it may hurt, it may be weird, it may be awkward, it may touch a nerve or something—but at the end of the day, if she’s happy, that’s great.”

Aww, we totally love that there’s absolutely no animosity between the two, who dated for more than three years before splitting in November 2021. In January, Alodia captioned her photo “Hi, Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo”, to which her sister Ashley Gosengfiao replied, “Tag ko na ba?”. To everyone’s amusement, Wil commented, “Wag na, nagbo-blow up na phone ko; alam ko na! Naku po.”

