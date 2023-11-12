Xian Lim Urges Netizens: 'Be mindful of what you share'

Xian Lim just had an *important* message to netizens.

In an IG post on November 11, Saturday, the Kapuso actor shared a lengthy plea, describing himself as a "misfit."

"My whole purpose of being in this world is to be a blessing to those around me," he wrote. "May it be in the films I make, the podcast that I create, the paintings I exhibit, or even as simple as posting content in my social media accounts. It's designed to find that one soul who sees themselves in me. A misfit. A misfit in a society who clamors for perfection. Am misfit in life, a black sheep if you will."

Xian went on to address what he described as "hearsay."

"I ask [you] to be mindful of what you share. Leave my family and friends out of this insignificant issue compared to what is happening in the world, our country, or even deep within ourselves."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Although he may be in the entertainment industry, Xian added that he is not "here to entertain."

"I am not here to explain and satisfy one's curiosity. I am not here to ask for sympathy and spread hate. That is who I am."

Finally, Xian emphasized just how much he loves the people around him.

"Mahal ko ang mga tao sa paligid ko. Mahal ko ang pagkakataon na naibigay sa akin ng tadhana, and I will continue to use my voice to share my purpose."

Comments were disabled for the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Xian Lim Uy (@xianlimm)

It's not clear what issue Xian may be pertaining to, but in the past week, his girlfriend Kim Chiu *denied* rumors that they had broken up.

Speaking to reporters, Kim said, "Okay naman kami ni Xi... Mapanlinlang ang showbiz pero maayos naman [kami], masaya naman po."

Intrigue followed the couple after netizens noticed Kim's last post of them together was in July 2023. They also both went *solo* at different events, with Xian at the Preview Best Dressed Ball 2023 and Kim at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu ???? (@chinitaprincess)

Netizens also took note of how Kim responded to her It's Showtime co-host Vice Ganda when asked, "Kulang ka kapag wala ito?"

"Kulang 'pag walang usap. Because in everything that we do, communication is the key." Still, she added that her day would not be complete without talking to Xian.

Xian's Heart On Ice co-star Ashley Ortega was also not spared from rumors given her friendship with Xian.

"Actually, yung mga intriga naman noon, it was a long time ago," Ashley said. "Hindi naman kami nagpaapekto. We kept our environment healthy, at 'yun naman po ang importante. At wala naman talaga kaming ginawang masama," she said. "Siguro may fans lang, mga solid fans nila ni Kim, but I respect them,"

Kim and Xian have been together for 12 years.

MORE ON XIAN LIM:

Ashley Ortega On Friendship With Xian Lim: 'Wala kaming ginawang masama'

Kim Chiu Breaks Her Silence On Rumored Breakup With Xian Lim

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Kim Chiu Seems To Be In No Rush To *Level Up* 12-Year Relationship With Xian Lim