OMG, Yoon Chan Young Of 'All Of Us Are Dead' Just Sent A Virtual Wave To Francine Diaz

Lucky girl!
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | A day ago
Yoon Chan Young Sends A Virtual Wave To Francine Diaz
PHOTO: (LEFT) Instagram/francinesdiaz; (RIGHT) Instagram/yooncy1
You guys, Francine Diaz just received a virtual wave from All Of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan Young. OMG!

The 18-year-old actress took to IG Stories to share proof of Chan Young's message, which she reacted to with a heart.

"Ikamamatay ko 'to!" an incredulous Francine captioned the screenshot, with crying and heart emojis. "Cheong san!!! Saranghae!!! @yooncy1"

Francine Diaz's IG Story Yoon Chan Young
Instagram/francinesdiaz
It looks like Francine is a massive fan of the show, especially of Chan Young. She also posted a photo of him in a separate IG Story.

Francine Diaz's IG Story Yoon Chan Young
Instagram/francinesdiaz


"Kay Cheong san lang ako papayag ma-seen zone," Francine said in a tweet, which received thousands of likes. 

In case you haven't started watching the South Korean show on Netflix, All Of Us Are Dead is a story about a group of students who try to survive when a zombie virus breaks out in their school. Chan Young plays one of the lead characters, Lee Cheong san.

We're so happy for you, Francine!

