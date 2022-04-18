Sorry, no results were found for
Aww, Marian Rivera And Dingdong Dantes' Recent Beach Pics Were Taken By Zia!

We're super impressed!
by Andie Estella | 2 hours ago
zia dantes takes photos of her parents marian rivera and dingdong dantes at the beach
PHOTO: instagram/marianrivera
Featured

Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes spent the Easter break by the beach in El Nido, Palawan, and are now happily sharing their family photos on social media. After posting several photos of her and her husband looking sweet and cozy by the seaside, Marian surprised fans by giving credit to their talented photographer—their daughter Zia!

marian rivera dingdong dantes standing couple pose
instagram/marianrivera
dingdong dantes carrying marian rivera couple pose
instagram/marianrivera

Captioning the post, "Jose and Maria. As captured by" followed by heart eyes and laughing emojis, the actress uploaded a shot of Zia behind the camera.

zia dantes taking a photo of parents marian rivera and dingdong dantes
instagram/marianrivera
It seems like we weren't the only ones impressed by Zia's photography skills—amongst the supportive messages from fellow celebrity friends, we spotted Nice Print Photo and Marc Nicdao ("So proud of my baby Z") leaving comments, too.

celebrities commenting on marian rivera's post about zia the photographer
instagram/marianrivera

We can't wait to see more photos taken by Zia!

