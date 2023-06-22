Woah! 'Squid Game’ Will Have Its Own *Reality Competition* Premiering In November

Brace yourselves for an adrenaline-fueled journey as the global phenomenon Squid Game makes its way back to our screens. This time around, Netflix is taking the intensity to a whole new level by transforming the hit K-thriller series into an *actual* reality competition. Yup, you read that right!

Inspired by the globally acclaimed series, 456 contestants will find themselves thrust into a competition filled with daunting challenges and ruthless competitors, all vying for the $4.56 million reward (FYI, that's a whopping P253,000,000!), making it the *largest* cash prize in TV history!

A sneak peek into the series was unveiled during the streaming giant's TUDUM event in Brazil. In the teaser, contestants donned the all-too-familiar green tracksuit as they stepped into the arena, where the infamous “Red Light, Green Light” doll will determine their fate.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP, when the show was first announced in June 2022.

Courtesy of Netflix

However, the excitement surrounding the reality competition has been met with a cloud of controversy as contestants recently disclosed the "inhumane" conditions they encountered. According to a report from Variety, the production, which took place in the chilly UK winter, pushed the players to their limits that required medics to “treat a handful of contestants, at least 11 times.”

The streaming platform has responded to the controversy, assuring that they have implemented necessary precautions to prioritize the safety of its participants.

“We place utmost importance on the well-being of our cast and crew, as well as the integrity of the show. Any insinuation regarding the competition being manipulated or allegations of severe harm to participants [is] entirely baseless. We have diligently undertaken all appropriate safety measures, including providing comprehensive aftercare for contestants. Additionally, an independent adjudicator is closely monitoring each game to ensure fairness for all involved.”

Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on Netflix in November.