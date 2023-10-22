Nadine Lustre And Christophe Bariou Just Launched Their New Wine Brand

Nadine Lustre and her boyfriend, Christophe Bariou, just achieved a new milestone: launching their very first business together!

The couple recently unveiled their new line of wines called Maison Bukana. Incidentally, it's also the name of the resort Christophe's family manages in Siargao.

In an IG post on October 21, Saturday, the actress shared photos from the launch event at an art gallery slash bar in Poblacion, Makati.

"Straight out of a dream," shared an ecstatic Nadine in the caption, featuring snaps of the elegantly styled venue care of event stylist Gideon Hermosa. Long tables for what appears to be an intimate candlelit dinner were adorned with flowers.

Nadine and Christophe were also photographed at the event, looking all chic in matching white and neutral tones, as captured by Nice Print Photo.

Nadine first introduced Maison Bukana in mid-October.

"It feels surreal seeing our passion project come to life," Nadine shared.

In an earlier post by Christophe, he described the story behind their wine called "Les beaux jours reviennent."

According to Christophe, the phrase means "the beautiful days are ahead’’ in French. Apart from "Les beaux jours," there are also two more signature wines: "Presqu'île" (meaning "almost island" or "peninsula") and "Vendange d'Été" (translates to "Summer Harvest").

"It is an expression used around the end of spring and beginning of summer to describe when the days are getting longer, the sun getting brighter, the waters warmer, and when the long holidays are approaching. The sweet promise of bright and exciting times ahead. The perfect time to open your refreshing bottle of rosé."

Congrats, Nadine and Christophe!

