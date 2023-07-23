Joshua Garcia Found Barbie Forteza The Best Dressed At The GMA Gala: 'Nandun yung pagka-elegante ng babae'

The 2023 GMA Gala just happened last night, and we still can't get over all the jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet following the theme of "elegant formal." The occasion marked a milestone as it was the first time that Kapamilya stars and It's Showtime! hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis attended the Kapuso event.

Another Kapamilya celeb who graced the occasion was Joshua Garcia, who's starring in Unbreak My Heart, the first collaboration between the GMA and ABS-CBN networks. He was also photographed with Maria Clara At Ibarra star, David Licauco! OMG.

At the gala, Joshua was asked by GMA News who he found the best dressed at the event, to which he answered, Barbie Forteza. Barbie was in a gorgeous mint green silk Ehrran Montoya gown with a full trail and a bow at the back.

"Siya yung nasa harapan ko kanina," Joshua shared. "Sabi ko, 'Ang ganda ng dress nito.'"

"Hindi siya gano'n ka-flashy, pero at the same time, nando'n yung pagka-elegante nung babae," he added.

It's definitely refreshing to see Kapamilya actors commenting on Kapuso stars!

