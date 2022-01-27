Sarah Lahbati On Embracing Her Stretch Marks After Giving Birth: 'Wouldn't have it any other way'

Mom of two Sarah Lahbati is all for embracing her stretch marks. In an Instagram post uploaded on January 26, she shared that she is "tired of hiding" her stretch marks. She then said, "I'm not perfect. No one is. What’s funny is it took me a while to accept that. My biggest insecurity."

She was coming from a place of love—of loving herself. "I've always been ready to give all of me for my loved ones but never poured that same cup to myself," she continued to explain.

Sarah divulged that it took her quite some time to accept her stretch marks. She now considers them a symbol of strength.



"Took me some time to realize that my stretch marks are my best tattoos. A reminder that I am a strong and resilient woman whose been through a lot but most importantly, I’ve given birth to my two dearest sons, Zion and Kai. My angels. I am loved, understood & cherished by my husband. I couldn’t ask for anything more," she wrote.



She proceeded to encourage other women who may be going through the same thing. "This may sound dumb to you, but I just wanna let you know that you are enough and beautiful," she said.



Sarah emphasized that she is grateful to be alive and be loved. She is okay with being "messy" and being "fully herself."

"[Sic] Wouldn’t have it any other way. Took awhile for me to get here. But here I am. Proud. Cheers to all of you, women."



Sarah also gave a special shoutout to her favorite designer and close friend, Boom Sason. She described Boom as a "girl's girl." She also mentioned designer Mark Bumgarner and @inkheartearl.

In case you're curious, her fire bikini post was taken by her husband, Richard Gutierrez! He even left a supportive comment on Sarah's post.

We're totally all for body positivity, Sarah. BTW, you look great!

