'All Of Us Are Dead' Actor Ham Sung Min Follows Francine Diaz On IG

You guys, another All Of Us Are Dead actor has noticed Francine Diaz!

Ham Sung Min, who plays Han Gyeong Su, the best friend of Lee Cheong San (Yoon Chan Young) in the series, just followed Francine on IG. OMG!

The 18-year-old actress took to IG Stories to acknowledge the gesture of the South Korean actor.

"Such a great person," Francine wrote, with smileys, tagging Sung Min in the Story. "Hoping to meet you soon, @hsm_0314_vv."



ICYMI, Chan Young sent a virtual wave to Francine just a few days ago. OMG.

Francine, who looks like she's a massive fan of the show, was so kilig.

"Kay Cheong san lang ako papayag ma-seen zone," Francine wrote in a tweet. LOL. Such a lucky girl!

In case you haven't started watching the South Korean show on Netflix, All Of Us Are Dead is a story about a group of students who try to survive when a zombie virus breaks out in their school.

