Angel Locsin Is Reportedly Enjoying Her Social Media Break: 'Yun ang gusto niya'

How is Angel Locsin doing?

It's been more than a year since the actress suddenly went *silent* on social media, ceasing all posts and activity on various platforms. She and her husband, producer Neil Arce, also stopped uploading videos on their YouTube channel. ICYMI, their last vlog was about their trip to Segovia, Spain. Naturally, netizens are curious as to how she is doing. Meanwhile, on IG, Angel's last post was taken at Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan's baby shower in August 2022.

In a recent video, talent manager Ogie Diaz spoke about Angel and gave her fans an update.

"Si Angel Locsin po ay nasa bahay at ine-enjoy ni Angel Locsin ang kanyang absence sa social media," Ogie shared, as per his source.

"Siyempre, gumagalaw pa rin ng cell phone si Angel," Ogie added. "Naaaliw siya sa mga games. Ibigay natin kay Angel Locsin 'yon."

"'Yun ang gusto niya, e. Basta happy si Angel Locsin, siya ay may bahay o taong bahay."

Ogie also noted that Angel deserves the break as for years, she piled on the work on various projects, all while taking care of her elderly father, who is blind.

It was in November 2022 when Ogie first addressed rumors surrounding Angel's sudden hiatus on social media, clarifying that there was nothing wrong with Angel and Neil's marriage.

Watch Ogie's vlog here:

