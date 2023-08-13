Carla Abellana Says The Hardest Lesson In Life Is To 'Forgive someone who was never truly sorry'

Carla Abellana has something important to say.

In a recent IG post, the actress shared a clip of herself saying the following: "One of the biggest lessons in life is to forgive someone who was never truly sorry."

Although Carla didn't mention any names, it is not a secret to the public that she and actor Tom Rodriguez went their separate ways after just three months of being married.

While she has also not directly stated the specific events that led to their breakup, she had opened up that there were several reasons, such as disrespect and lying.

In March 2023, Carla filed for a protection order against Tom. Tom, meanwhile, filed for a divorce (which was finalized) in the U.S.

In the past, Carla has shared how hobbies such as soap and candle-making have been therapeutic for her.

Carla and Tom were together for seven years before they tied the knot in October 2021. They split up in January 2022.

