You Guys, Dimples Romana Is Expecting A Baby Boy!

Dimples Romana and her non-showbiz husband Boyet Ahmee had their gender reveal party on March 27 and the couple revealed they're expecting a baby boy!

One of Dimples' celeb BFFs Angel Locsin broke the news on Instagram where she shared a group photo from the gender reveal party which was attended by fellow celebs Jan Napoles, Kim Molina, Sue Ramirez, Janus Del Prado, and Neil Arce.

Making a reference to Dimples' husband, Angel wrote on Instagram, "It's a boy-et! Congratulations, @boyetahmee and @dimplesromana!"

Janus also shared some photos from the gender reveal party and shared a video on Instagram where Dimples' family popped a balloon that contained blue confetti, revealing the baby's gender.

Dimples announced her third pregnancy at an online event for a beauty brand on March 18. Soon after, the actress released several sets of gorgeous maternity photos that have various themes such as "air" and "fire" with two more themes to be released soon.

Talking about her third pregnancy, Dimples said, "I am now officially a mom of three unique children born from three different decades. How amazing it is to experience motherhood, raising a daughter in college, a son, and in a few months, a newborn. I'm excited to take on the challenge."