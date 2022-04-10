Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu To Make A Special Appearance In MUPH Coronation Night

Miss Universe Philippines announced that Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is set to make a special appearance on the pageant's coronation night happening on April 30.

In an Instagram post on April 9, the Miss Universe Philippines organization announced, "A #UniquelyBeautiful historic event in the making! Miss Universe 2021 @harnaazsandhu_03 is one of our very special guests for the Miss Universe 2022 Finals on April 30 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena!"

Crowned Miss Universe 2021 on December 13 in Israel, Harnaaz is the third woman from India to win the coveted beauty pageant title. The title was first won in 1994 by Sushmita Sen, followed by Laura Dutta in 2004.

Last month, Harnaaz made headlines when she was criticized for allegedly gaining weight. Coming to her defense was Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray who said, "I think it's really unfortunate that the public still finds the need to tear women down in that way. We're campaigning so hard that a beauty queen, or titlist, or Miss Universe should be more than an image."

In late March, the MUPH announced that Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow will be hosting the coronation night. Also present on the coronation night will be Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Luigi Gomez who will crown her successor.

