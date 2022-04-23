Jake Cuenca Confirms Split With Kylie Verzosa: 'These past three years of my life have certainly been the best'

Jake Cuenca has confirmed that he and Kylie Verzosa have called it quits.

In an Instagram post on April 23, Jake shared two photos of a figurine of himself and Kylie as well as a photo of them holding hands. Jake started his post by writing, "This was us."

"I'll hold on to all our precious memories together with so much value," Jake wrote. "These past three years of my life have certainly been the best. I say this with such a heavy heart but Kylie [and I] have decided to go our separate ways."

Jake added, "I'm still so proud of us because we didn't want to break up in anger, we both wanted to be able to look back on our relationship with no bitterness, no anger, and no regrets, only the good memories."

The actor said he'll hold on to the good memories he made with Kylie and still offered to give support to his former beauty queen ex. "I will still be here to support you because in so many ways, I feel a part of your journey and I will always pray for your success."

Jake also revealed in his post that he and Kylie parted ways on good terms as he shared, "I'm happy we were able to finish this chapter of our lives the same way we started it. As friends. Wherever you are or whatever you're doing, I will always be sending you love and positivity."



Before ending his post, Jake wrote, "Know that you will always have a person in me who will always be proud of you. I'll see you around, Kylie."

Rumors of a possible breakup first emerged when Kylie posted a cryptic tweet that read "broken" on April 17. Several days later, at an appearance for a noontime variety show, Kylie broke down in tears after she was asked her opinion about problems in relationships. Following Kylie's emotional TV appearance, Jake posted several cryptic quotes, prompting fans of the couple to speculate that trouble could be brewing between the two. At a recent press conference for her movie Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal, Kylie requested not to be asked questions about the status of her relationship with Jake.

Jake and Kylie became an item in early 2019 when they both starred in the teleserye Los Bastardos. Several months later, the two celebs went Instagram-official with their relationship.

