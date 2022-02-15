Miriam Quiambao and her family move to Boracay

Miriam Quiambao and her family have just made a big change in their life: They've moved to Boracay!

The Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up first posted about "moving house" in early February. In an IG upload, Miriam posed alongside big containers.



A few days later, she announced the big news that she and her family have relocated to the popular island. In her post, she shared photos of her husband, Ardy Roberto, kids Elijah and Ziki, and other members of the family aboard a plane.

Continue reading below ↓

"#365DaysInBoracay Day 1," Miriam wrote in her post. "Last February 10, Thursday, we finally took a flight to Boracay. After we cleared the rented house and sent off all other remaining items, we took a van to the airport and rode a plane to Caticlan."

"At the end of the day, staring at the Boracay sunset and witnessing how the kids are enjoying their new life on the island makes all the stress and struggles of the past weeks worth it," Miriam added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos



Since then, Miriam has been posting updates about her kids enjoying daily walks on the beach.

Continue reading below ↓



Miriam isn't the first celeb to have packed her bags for a life on an island. She joins the likes of Andi Eigenmann and Nadine Lustre who made the big move to Siargao.

MORE ON CELEBS LIVING THE ISLAND LIFE:

Andi Eigenmann And Nadine Lustre Cross Paths As Volunteers For A Siargao Environmental Group

LOOK: Yassi Pressman Visits Andi Eigenmann's Happy Island Family In Siargao

Nadine Lustre Helps Install A Solar-Powered Charging Station In Siargao