The Queen Is Here: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Arrives In Manila

In just one week, Miss Universe Philippines is set to crown its winner, and preparations are underway for the pageant’s grand finale on April 30. One of the *very special* guests that are set to make an appearance at the finale is Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who arrived in Manila on April 24!

In an Instagram Stories update shared by Miss Universe, Harnaaz said, "We are heading to the Philippines and this is my first country visit after India. I am so thrilled and electrified to go there and meet the contestants."

Harnaaz, who flew in via private jet on the "Air Beauty One," added, "It's going to be so beautiful. Stay tuned."

Harnaaz also posted her own updates on her Instagram Stories and gave a peek into some of the experiences she had on the private jet–such as enjoying healthy snacks and taking in the view mid-air.

Early this month, Miss Universe Philippines announced Harnaaz's special appearance at the pageant's grand finale. Apart from Harnaaz, other queens who will be gracing the MUPH stage next weekend are Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow who will be hosting the event.

