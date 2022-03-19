Nadine Lustre Says She's Still Open To Working With James Reid

Nadine Lustre just gave hope to fans who miss seeing her and James Reid onscreen.

In a report by Inquirer, Nadine said that she is still open to working with her singer-actor ex-boyfriend, but only if she finds the screenplay interesting.

"I’m still open to working with James Reid, but it will depend on the story and the script," Nainde clarified. "It must not be the same old thing. Just like me, he is explorative. But for now, I think James is more focused on his music career."

Even after their breakup, Nadine and James have continued to work with each other as artists for James' music label, Careless Music. In fact, Nadine even appeared as one of the celebs in James' latest music video for his song, "Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)".

Nadine, who is currently promoting her horror-thriller movie Greed, earlier shared that she no longer sees herself fit to be in a love team, which she was in with James for several years.

Greed marks Nadine's showbiz comeback as her last acting project was the movie Indak in 2019. It's a story about a couple (played by Nadine and Diego Loyzaga) who decide to leave town when they hit the biggest jackpot in the lottery. But then, things go terribly wrong.

