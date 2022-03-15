Aww, Nikki Gil Hosts Reunion With Fellow Former MYX VJs Luis Manzano And Iya Villania

OG MYX VJs Luis Manzano, Nikki Gil, and Iya Villania might have wrapped up their careers in the famed ABS-CBN music channel years ago, but our hearts still skip a beat whenever they reunite IRL. Alright, fine—we’re probably just waiting for them to announce the chart-topper for today’s Daily Top 10 (please let it be Jonas Brothers) just like the good ol’ days, but that’s not the main point, right?

Nonetheless, they surely went down their own trip to memory lane in their latest reunion, which was documented on Instagram, of course! Nikki, who is happily married to businessman BJ Albert, took to the social platform to share their epic get-together at her house. “Marehan 2022,” she wrote. Published as is, she added, “ANG SAYA huhuuhuhu missed you guuuuys!! Swipe to see kung sino ang bangka as usual.” She's obviously pertaining to the life-of-the-party Luis, who was seen being teased for not joining the table and using a scented candle as a condiment to quesadillas. LOL!

Also present in the intimate affair are their ASAP co-host Shaina Magdayao as well as Luis’ and Iya’s respective partners Jessy Mendiola and Drew Arellano.

Other celeb friends, including Isabelle Daza and Rachelle Ann Go, also joined in the fun by commenting on how ~*fun*~ the reunion looks.

Thnx fr th mmrs, MYX VJs!