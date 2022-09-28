ICYMI, Park Min Young Is *Reportedly* Dating A CEO

Park Min Young's agency, Hook Entertainment, has responded to reports that she's in a relationship with a wealthy businessman.

On September 28, Dispatch released an exclusive story about Min Young and her alleged boyfriend "Kang." The report stated that he owns the cryptocurrency trading company Vidente, which is the largest shareholder of Bithumb Holdings.

Dispatch also said that the CEO has connections to Chorokbaem Media, a.k.a the K-drama and animation production company that acquired Hook Entertainment. In the same report, the Korean news outlet mentioned allegations of fraud that involves Kang.

Following Dispatch's claims, Hook Entertainment released a statement about Min Young's dating life. "Hello. This is actress Park Min Young's agency Hook Entertainment. We are sharing the agency's statement regarding the report about Park Min Young today. Park Min Young is currently filming for the drama Love In Contract, so it is taking a long time to confirm the facts. We ask for your understanding in not being able to relay an exact statement quickly." (via Soompi)

Min Young is the lead star of the drama Love In Contract which has aired two episodes so far. Her other recent project this year is the series Forecasting Love And Weather.

