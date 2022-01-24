Sorry, no results were found for
I Swear You'll Love These Filled Doughnuts That Are As Soft As Pillows

Can't stop. Won't stop.
by Ira Nopuente | Just now
REVIEW: You Need To Try Good Karma's Filled Doughnuts
PHOTO: Instagram/goodkarma.ph
Doughnuts will always be my weakness, especially if the fillings come in my favorite flavors and the doughnut itself is super soft! When one of my favorite Las Piñas-based bakeries, Good Karma, announced that they'll be selling doughnuts soon, I was thrilled!

Good Karma Bakery, which is known for their Korean-inspired minimalist cakes and Giant Gooey Cookies, launched a new item on their menu, the Malasada Doughnuts. These come in three flavors: Nutella Overload, Strawberries 'N Cream, and Creamy Peanut Butter with Walnuts. 

D-day finally came and I finally got to try the Malasada Doughnuts. They were everything I have ever imagined: Doughnuts that are super soft like clouds with generous fillings! I had to stop myself from finishing the whole box. No cap.

You can satisfy your doughnut cravings at P450 for a box of six doughnuts and P800 for a dozen doughnuts. Head to their Instagram account to order. You may also visit the Good Karma Bakery website to see their other offerings.

