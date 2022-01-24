I Swear You'll Love These Filled Doughnuts That Are As Soft As Pillows

Doughnuts will always be my weakness, especially if the fillings come in my favorite flavors and the doughnut itself is super soft! When one of my favorite Las Piñas-based bakeries, Good Karma, announced that they'll be selling doughnuts soon, I was thrilled!

Good Karma Bakery, which is known for their Korean-inspired minimalist cakes and Giant Gooey Cookies, launched a new item on their menu, the Malasada Doughnuts. These come in three flavors: Nutella Overload, Strawberries 'N Cream, and Creamy Peanut Butter with Walnuts.

D-day finally came and I finally got to try the Malasada Doughnuts. They were everything I have ever imagined: Doughnuts that are super soft like clouds with generous fillings! I had to stop myself from finishing the whole box. No cap.

You can satisfy your doughnut cravings at P450 for a box of six doughnuts and P800 for a dozen doughnuts. Head to their Instagram account to order. You may also visit the Good Karma Bakery website to see their other offerings.

