Cai Cortez Is Here To Remind Us That Every Body Is A Bikini Body

Summer is officially here, and actress Cai Cortez has a friendly reminder for all of us, especially moms, who have become conscious of our bodies - size, stretch marks, flaws, and all.

On March 25, the mom of two posted her photos by the beach and reminded us to be confident with our mom bods.

"There comes a time in your life when you don't care. You don't care what other people will say. You don't care what other people will think," Cai wrote.

She added, "Ang importante, alam ko sa sarili ko mabuti akong tao, mabait ako sa kapwa, mabuti akong ina, oks na ko."

Celebrity moms Camille Prats and Sheena Halili, who have also been vocal about body positivity applaud Cai.

A year ago, Cai shared the same sentiment when she emphasized that she loves the body she's in.

"Due to insistent public demand... eto na po ang entry ko. YES WALA PONG RETOUCH! I. AM. SEXY. I am a woman, [I] am a mother of two, [I] have flaws and WALAKOMPAKE because [I] love the body that God has given me."

Cai has been married to her Tunisian husband Wissem Rkhami since 2016, and were blessed with two children, Bibo and Carmen.

Hers is a timely reminder that moms and women should never be swayed by other people's definition of sexy.

Where to buy swimsuits for plus-size women

Here's where to buy swimsuits for plus-size women:

1. Ruche Swimwear

This is where Eric "Eruption" Tai's wife, Rona Tai, gets her swimmies. The store suggests that you choose the size with the smallest measurement of your body, among your bust, waist, and hips. Since their fabric is made from stretchy material, they recommend that you choose a smaller size so that the fit would be comfortable and more body-hugging. A tankini starts at P2200, while a maillot would cost you P2100.

Available online here.

2. Every Body

This local brand created by Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera is famous for its body suits that is perfect for bodies of all shapes and sizes. Their sizes range from 2XS to 5XL, literally for everybody! Prices of their bodysuits start at P1,999.

Available online here.

3. Plus Size Heaven

This online store has a wide range of swimsuits in various designs. From sports shorts to cover ups to rashguards, they have it. Their best-seller is a one-piece rashguard for only P1,000.

Buy it on Shopee here.

