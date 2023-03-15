Your Cheatsheet On How To Get Heart Evangelista's Pretty Medium-Length Hairstyles

When Heart Evangelista debuted her medium-length haircut with curtain bangs on IG, I was determined to let my short hair grow out to the same length. But, I was still not sure how to make shoulder-length hair work. Like, how else can you make it more interesting, aka not boring? Knowing that Miss Love Marie never disappoints, I continued to stalk her Insta. And finally, it happened! She gave us hairstyle ideas that are super easy to do, even if you don't have a hairstylist on your speed dial!

Check out her hairstyles, plus tips on how you can achieve them!

The Prettiest Shoulder-Length Hairstyles To Try, As Seen On Heart Evangelista

Big Blowout

This look is a classic. Plus. it's so photogenic!

For a fabulous blowout like this, arm yourself (no pun intended), with a hairdryer that will you give your hair a volume boost. To lift the roots, flip your hair upside down and blast the hair dryer a few inches from your scalp. For bouncy ends, twirl the tips with a roller brush vertically and direct the hairdryer's nozzle to set the big curl. You can also use a large barrel curling iron to achieve the curly ends.

Xiaomi Water Ionic Hair Dryer H500, P2,999, Lazada

Babyliss Volume Waves, P2,304, Lazada

Straight and sleek

This look is super easy! To make your hair super straight and smooth, apply a heat-protectant product that can smoothen flyaways. Then, use a straightener and lock in the hairstyle with hairspray.

Vidal Sassoon Cordless Mini Straightener, P2,762.50, Rustan's

Curly and cute

Obsessed with this look!

To cop this 'do, hold the curling iron horizontally to create tight curls at the ends. Spritz with hairspray to hold the style.

Kracie Fuwarie Hair Mist (Curl) 150mL, P465, Watsons

Follow Ira on Instagram.