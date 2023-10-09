Aww, LJ Reyes' Kids Aki And Summer Were The *Most Supportive* During Their Mom's Wedding

It's truly an unforgettable time in LJ Reyes' life.
The actress just tied the knot with her non-showbiz partner, Philip Evangelista, and we couldn't be happier for her.
LJ looked ethereal in a strapless white gown, while Philip wore a cream-colored suit.
Making the occasion extra memorable (and *adorable!*) were LJ's kids, thirteen-year-old Aki (with Paulo Avelino) and four-year-old Summer (with Paolo Contis), who looked so cute in their formal attire.
Makeup artist Mikka Marcaida captured the precious moment and shared it on Instagram Stories.
It was in May 2023 when LJ and Philip first announced their engagement on social media. In July and August, LJ gave us a sneak peek at her engagement photos and her prenup shoot, where they looked so blissfully in love. It was also in August when friends threw LJ an *epic* bachelorette party.
Not long after, they shared their *tearjerking* pre-wedding video.
We are so happy for LJ! Best wishes to her and congratulations to Philip!
