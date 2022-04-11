Aww, Paulo Avelino Has Finally *Reunited* With His Son Aki In New York

Paulo Avelino has just reunited with his son Aki for the first time in months. The heartwarming reunion since Aki left the country and headed to New York with his mom LJ Reyes and sister Summer was documented by the actor on his Instagram account, and it’s the purest thing you’ll see today.

As you’d expect, the father and son tandem looked excited to be back together. In one video, Aki was captured telling his dad about how his hair highlights turned from blue to green, while in another snippet, they were seen roaming the streets of the Big Apple with Aki’s friend. So cute!

Paulo is currently in the US for a concert tour with Ogie Alcasid and Janine Gutierrez. Last March, he ignited dating rumors with his Marry Me, Marry You co-star when he posted a mystery photo of a woman on his Instagram, which was later confirmed to be Janine. The two have yet to address their ~*relationship status*~, albeit Paulo made a joke about introducing Janine to Aki as his “mom.”

LJ, Aki’s mother who faced a controversial breakup with Paolo Contis last year, has also kept mum about her ex-beau’s rumored relationship. She did, however, share that Paulo has been exerting the effort to make sure Aki is doing well. “We're not friends friends na parang everyday nag-uusap, but he's been there for Aki naman. If there's anything daw that I need when it comes to Aki, I can always tell him.”

