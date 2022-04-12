Andrea Brillantes Admits Previous Relationship With Seth Fedelin: 'It was my first heartbreak'

After a long period of *not* directly speaking up about her love life, Andrea Brillantes has come forward to open up about her off-screen relationship with on-screen partner Seth Fedelin. ICYMI, Andrea, known as Blythe to fans, recently went public with her newfound love Ricci Rivero, following the latter’s viral proposal to her during a basketball game. Netizens have had mixed reactions, however, as she was also rumored to be dating Seth.

Addressing the controversy once and for all, the young actress took to Instagram Live to air her side of the story. “This is my truth. You can do whatever you want with it basta masaya na po ako. I love you all so much. Wala nang away away please. Thank you,” she captioned her video, which reached 170K live viewership.

She confirmed that there was indeed a time that she dated Seth, with their relationship lasting for two years and three months to be exact. “I’m going to start with, ‘We broke up last year.’ Early October yun, and it was a painful breakup, but it was a mutual decision, yung paghihiwalay namin. We both loved each other truly and deeply. We’ve learned so much from each other. But in the end, we realized na we weren’t growing as individuals. Lahat ng fake news at pag-a-assume niyo sa nangyari sa relasyon namin, hindi totoo yun. We ended on good terms at yun naman ang importante.”

That being said, they agreed to continue working closely despite their breakup “because they love each other as friends” and they also “like the company of each other as actors.”

She also admitted to ~*recklessly*~ posting a TikTok video in response to the sighting of Seth with Francine Diaz last January, further igniting rumors of conflict between her and the Kapamilya star. “I admit I made an honest mistake and that was showing my emotions online sa public. So this is why you should always think before doing something. At aaminin ko, my mind was too clouded with sorrow that I forgot to think about what will happen next. Or how this could affect me or people around me. I had no contact with them when I saw the picture. So I made a TikTok which made everything worse. I know na I should have asked first. I should’ve consulted my managers before posting it, or sana nanahimik na lang talaga ako.”

She explains that she's just a normal human being just like the rest of us. “Sana man lang guys once maisip niyo na tao lang din ako and it was my first heartbreak so hindi ko pa alam kung paano ko siya iha-handle. But I couldn’t blame you guys kasi never naman kami nag-out sa relationship namin. Kaya kahit masakit na sinasabi ng mga tao na wala akong karapatan kasi never naman naging kami, masakit kasi actually naging kami,” she explained.

Yesterday, her ex-beau Seth released a public statement also via IG Live, pleading fans to stop throwing hateful remarks towards Andrea. He clarified that he fully supports his love team partner’s new relationship with Ricci. “Suportahan na lang natin. Huwag na tayo sumira. Yun na lang, guys. Hindi na tama yun dahil ako mismo suportado ko. Suportado ko silang dalawa. Yun lang, walang dapat nadehado dito.”

