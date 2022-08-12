LOL! Kang Ki Young's Mother-In-Law Sent A Coffee Truck To The Set So Everyone Knows That He's Married

With the immense popularity of the hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, fans are naturally paying *more* attention to the stars behind their fave characters in the show. One of the drama’s well-loved actors is Kang Ki Young, who plays Jung Myung Seok, Young Woo’s mentor and one of Hanbada’s senior attorneys.

In a Korean radio program, the actor revealed that *a lot* of people actually thought that he was a bachelor. Because of this, his mother-in-law sent a coffee truck to his filming set to prove that he was a ~*married man*~. How adorable!

“Many people thought that I was a bachelor,” he confessed. “Thanks to her, it was revealed to the whole world that I am a married man.”

ICYDK, Ki Young married his girlfriend of three years back in 2019. They had a private ceremony attended by some of South Korea’s biggest stars, such as Park Seo Joon, Kim So Hyun, and Jung So Min.

You can watch Ki Young as the ever-supportive Jung Myung Seok in the last three episodes of Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix!

