Markus Paterson Still Doesn't Want To Date Someone In Showbiz: 'Just don't date someone in the same industry'

It's been almost year since Markus Paterson spoke about not dating anyone anymore in showbiz, and he still strongly believes in it.

"Never fucking date someone in the industry," he said in a podcast, noticeably following his split with Janella Salvador in 2022.

In an interview with talent manager Ogie Diaz, the actor is still standing his ground on his decision.

“Kasi dito sa industriya, na-notice ko lang na sobrang competitive ang lahat," he shared. "And the one thing that you shouldn’t be competitive is in relationships with someone. Hindi mo talaga maiiwasang maging competitive sa significant other mo kapag pareho kayong actor or naghahanap ng project."

Markus also pointed out that in such competitive relationships, one might become more popular than the other and dull their partner's shine.

"To avoid that, just don’t date someone in the same industry, especially in such a competitive industry,” he noted.

As close as Markus' statement was to his separation from Janella, he clarified that he wasn't referring to her. He even emphasized how much he loves the mother of his child. Their son Jude turns three years old this 2023.

"Alam naman niya na mahal ko siya," Markus added. "Pero in-expect ko yung bashing."

Markus is currently in the soap Pira-Pirasong Paraiso, with fellow stars such as Elisse Joson, Loisa Andalio, Charlie Dizon, and Alexa Ilacad.

Watch Markus' interview with Ogie here:

