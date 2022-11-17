7 K-Dramas You Should Start Streaming This November

Look who's back on the small screen! After the success of Vincenzo last year, Song Joong Ki is making his much-awaited K-drama return in Reborn Rich as a revenge-seeking chaebol family's youngest son. Lomon, who starred in the Netflix hit All Of Us Are Dead, has also returned with a new vengeance-themed series. If you're up for some mystery and plot twists, you should definitely watch these!

Here are all the K-dramas that you can stream this November 2022:

1. Reborn Rich (November 18)

The cast: Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been, Lee Sung Min

Where you can watch it: Viu

The plot, according to Viu: "Yoon Hyun Woo has served the Sunyang Group dutifully for more than five years. While completing a task assigned by his employer, he gets murdered. The next moment, Hyun Woo wakes up in the body of Jin Do Joon, the youngest son in the family. From then on, he uses the situation to his advantage as he decides to use his new identity to take revenge on the conglomerate."

2. Somebody (November 18)

The cast: Kim Young Kwang, Kang Hae Lim, Kim Yong Ji, Kim Soo Yeon

Where you can watch it: Netflix

The plot, according to Netflix: "When a software developer creates a dating app that a serial killer uses to find his next targets, she's drawn into a dark world of romance and murder."

3. Revenge Of Others (Now streaming)

The cast: Lomon, Shin Ye Eun, Seo Ji Hoon

Where you can watch it: Disney+

The plot, according to Disney+: "A boy falls to his death at school, but Ok Chanmi does not believe that her twin brother, Park Wonseok, committed suicide. Chanmi transfers to her brother's school, Yongtan High, and meets Ji Sooheon, who witnessed her brother's death."

4. Under The Queen's Umbrella (Now streaming)

The cast: Kim Hye Soo, Choi Won Young, SF9's Chani, Kim Hae Sook

Where you can watch it: Netflix

The plot, according to Netflix: "A spirited queen tries to rein in her rowdy sons in order to make one of them the next king of Joseon, while her competitors vie to snatch the throne."

5. Shadow Detective (Now streaming)

The cast: Jin Goo, Lee Sung Min, Kyung Soo Jin

Where you can watch it: Disney+

The plot, according to Disney+: "Taekrok, an old detective near retirement, receives a threatening call from an unknown man and is falsely charged with murder."

6. Curtain Call (Now streaming)

The cast: Ha Ji Won, Kang Ha Neul, Jung Ji So, Noh Sang Hyun

Where you can watch it: Prime Video

The plot, according to Prime Video+: "With his beloved theater company on the verge of going broke, director Min Ki goes on a mad dash to save his dream?—with a ramshackle production of."

7. Cheer Up (Now streaming)

The cast: Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk

Where you can watch it: Viu

The plot, according to Viu: "Do Hae Yi is a top beauty on campus but comes from a financially challenging background. She is scouted to join the university’s prestigious cheerleading squad and accepts the offer for its financial benefits. However, the squad has three famous prophecies, two of which have been accurately fulfilled."

