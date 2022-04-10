Pia Wurtzbach Reunites With Jeremy Jauncey In Snowy Switzerland

Pia Wurtzbach has been having some pretty awesome reunions with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey. In January, the couple reunited in Scotland, followed by a trip to Dubai in March, and now, in Geneva and Lucerne, Switzerland!

On Instagram, Pia posted on March 30, "Feeling sweet in Switzerland with @jeremyjauncey. Got to walk around Geneva today and we're so lucky our hotel is facing the famous Jet d'Eau. Can't wait to explore the city further!"

It looks like Pia and Jeremy's Swiss adventure is also mixed with work. Jeremy, who's also a brand ambassador for a luxury Swiss watch brand, attended a watch conference along with Pia. The beauty queen shared that they got to visit a watch manufacturing facility and even learned how they are made. She shared, "The craftsmanship is unbelievable. I know we live in a digital age now where smartwatches are becoming a trend but classic, timeless pieces that last forever are still my go-to."

After visiting Geneva, the couple headed to Lucerne. In Pia's post on April 5, she wrote, "From Geneva to Lucerne and we were greeted by snow! What a surprise! I don't remember the last time I saw this much snow. Honestly, I wasn't ready for this weather and it looks like I'm gonna have to borrow these coats from the hotel to stay warm. Thank you, my love @jeremyjauncey for taking me to another unforgettable place."

In another post where the Miss Universe titleholder posed in an all-white swimsuit, she wrote, "Honestly, it's been surreal! It's not every day you get to have a spa day with this view. Napa red lipstick tuloy ako."

Pia and Jeremy marked a special milestone in their relationship in January when they celebrated two years of being together. While the couple maintains a long-distance relationship, they find ways to make it work. Pia said, "I think kailangan may good and open communication lalo na we don't see each other all the time kasi parang in a way, long-distance relationship kami. It's important na lagi kaming nag-uusap, honest, and may mga plano para may something to look forward to."

