It Looks Like Tom Rodriguez Has Deleted His IG Account

If you're looking for updates from Tom Rodriguez, you won't be able to see any for a while. That's because it appears the actor has already deleted his Instagram account.

This is what you'll get when you search for his handle "akosimangtomas" on IG:



It's not clear why exactly Tom deleted his IG account, but he's kept mum all these months amid the ongoing issue with his wife, Carla Abellana.

Rumors first circulated that the newlyweds had broken up after netizens noticed Tom had uploaded on IG what looks like a breakup scene from an anime series. At the time, he also unfollowed Carla on the social media platform but later on re-followed her. Not long after, he also declared his love for Carla by commenting on one of her IG posts.

Carla, later on, re-uploaded photos of herself where her wedding ring was edited out.

When asked in an interview if Tom had ever mentioned the matter of infidelity to him, Carla's dad, actor Rey "PJ" Abellana, shared that a one-night stand had been involved in the couple's rumored separation. A few days later, he backpedaled on his revelation, clarifying that Tom had denied the one-night stand issue with Carla.

Both Tom and Carla have yet to comment on their rumored separation.

