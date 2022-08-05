All The *Exciting* K-Pop Events By PULP Live World That You Shouldn't Miss

PULP Live World is *back* and they have a growing list of Korean shows for Hallyu fans!

As one of the largest local events producers, the company has been bringing not only K-pop idols but also K-drama stars to the Philippines for years. Yup, you read that right—they've been here for a long time and they are Hallyu fans themselves! PULP Live World has organized multiple K-pop concerts and Korean fan meetings, and there are more to come. Last month, they made a ~highly-anticipated comeback~ with the successful run of the 2022 K-Pop Masterz In Manila headlined by TREASURE and GOT7's BamBam and Jackson. If you want to know what happened during the event, click here. If you're excited to see who are the next artists coming to Manila, scroll down!

All the upcoming Korean shows by PULP Live World

1. SS9 In Manila

Remember when we all sang and danced along to "Sorry Sorry"? It was in 2009 and a year after, the company brought Super Junior to the Philippines for SS2 In Manila! Now on its ninth leg, our ~supermen~ are coming back on August 6, 2022 for SS9 In Manila which will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. According to our Inang Happee Sy, as long as there is Super Show, Manila will always be included (she's a true-blue ELF). Aww!

2. Yugyeom Live In Manila

Calling all Ahgases (GOT7 fans)! Our resident power dancer is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater on August 19, 2022 and we know you're going to ~fall in love~ with him even more. That's two weeks from now and we know you can't wait for d-day! Fan benefits for the event include a meet and greet (*gasp*), souvenir merch, and a goodbye session, among others. Tickets are still available via TicketNet outlets nationwide and ticketnet.com.

3. 2022 (G)I-DLE World Tour: Just Me ( )I-Dle

Do you know what's in *my bag*? It's a list of things to do at G(I)-DLE's concert! Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua are making several stops for their first world tour, Just Me ( )I-DLE, and they'll be meeting their PH Neverlands on September 11 at the New Frontier Theater. Just like Yugyeom's event, a concert ticket comes with lots of exciting fan benefits, especially for those who will avail the royalty packages (you can choose between a hello session or soundcheck access. Wow!)

4. TXT World Tour Act: Lovesick

MOAs at MOA—what a concept! TXT fans will have the time of their lives for two days (!!) as Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai set the stage on fire this coming October 15 and 16 for the TXT World Tour Act: Lovesick. There's no doubt that this concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena will be *just like magic*, so make sure to follow PULP Live World's social media accounts for announcements on the ticket-selling day.

ICYMI, Inang Happee Sy and Kring Kim recently had a live broadcast (titled #KriPeeNights) and they gave *hints* about PULP Live World's other upcoming Korean events! Running Man In Manila will definitely happen this year, there's K-Pop Masterz In Manila 2, and a lot of K-pop fandoms will be waving their lightsticks for their other concerts soon. Don't worry, we'll update this list for you. *wink*

