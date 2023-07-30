All The Celebrity Guests We Spotted At Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde’s *Super Private* Wedding

The wedding fever for Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde's nuptial is far from over. The two tied the knot on July 28, 2023 —exactly 10 years after Maine's "arjo cutie" tweet! We love that they picked this significant date for their wedding.

Their invited guests braved the bad weather so they're able to take part in the start of #ArMaine's forever. And since Maine and Arjo's paths officially crossed in the showbiz industry, it was expected that their wedding would be star-studded. So here's a list of all the celebrities we've spotted at #ArMaine's wedding!

Celebrities and personalities spotted at Maine and Arjo's wedding:

1. Principal Sponsors

Among Maine and Arjo's 19 principal sponsors are a couple of celebrities and government officials. Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon already announced that Maine would be their inaanak during her bridal shower in E.A.T.

A day after the wedding, Joey posted a photo with a caption confirming TVJ, Pauleen Luna, Ciara Sotto, Helen Gamboa-Sotto, Ice Seguerra, Allan K., Miles Ocampo, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Maja Salvador, Wally Bayola, and more from E.A.T hosts and staff attended the wedding in Baguio. Pauleen and Vic's firstborn, Tali, was always the flower girl!

The Diamond Star Maricel Soriano, ABS-CBN executive Cory Vidanes, and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte were spotted at the wedding. Maricel re-shares a photo of them all together on her Instagram story.

ICDYK, Arjo led the psycho-thriller series Cattleya Killer under ABS-CBN. So here are the top ABS-CBN executives —Cory, Carlo Katigbak, and Mark Lopez in one photo together with Ogie Diaz and news personalities Julius Babao and Christine Babao. Carlo was also one of Arjo and Maine's principal sponsors for the wedding.

It was also reported that House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Migz Zubiri were both invited as principal sponsors for #ArMaine's wedding.

2. Bridesmaids

In a Twitter photo, Maine's bridesmaids were revealed wearing bronze-colored outfits for the wedding. Celebrity bridesmaids were Maja Salvador, Ciara Sotto, Kristine Hermosa, Sheena Halili, and MJ Lastimosa.

3. Kathryn Bernado and Daniel Padilla

Yes, KathNiel was there. Phenomenal couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were spotted in a photo with news anchors Julius and Christine. Kathryn and Daniel are also close friends of Ria Atayde, who is Arjo's sister.

4. Enchong Dee

Enchong Dee was reportedly one of Arjo's groomsmen. In an Instagram story, he shared a beautiful portrait of the newly-wedded couple.

5. Markki Stroem

Musical actor Markki Stroem also shared photos of the wedding. In his Instagram post, he captioned, "Celebrating the love of this wonderful couple! Was in tears one minute and laughing uncontrollably the next! Congratulations to the newly weds @arjoatayde and @mainedcm.

6. Kyle Echarri

Although Kyle Echarri's not spotted in pictures yet, the young star posted an intimate photo of Maine and Arjo dancing during their wedding. Kyle congratulated the two in his Instagram story.

7. Jed Madela

In another Instagram story from Julius Babao, one wedding singer has been revealed —and it's Jed Madela. The veteran singer also thanked Arjo and Maine for giving him the opportunity to sing at their wedding.

8. Smokey Manaloto

Veteran actor Smokey Manaloto is also at the wedding. He is a very close friend of the Atayde family.

9. Sam YG

And of course, we have the wedding host. On Instagram, Sam YG expressed his gratitude to the couple for making him the host of their grand wedding.

Maine and Arjo's wedding was held in Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges.

Congratulations again to the ~*cutie*~ couple!