These Celebs Are In Bali For Maja Salvador And Rambo Nunez's Wedding

Today's the day!
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 6 hours ago
Celebs in Bali for Maja Salvador's wedding
PHOTO: (LEFT) Instagram/sarahlahbati; (RIGHT) Instagram/milesocampo
Featured

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez are tying the knot today, and their celebrity friends arrived in time for their welcome dinner last night, July 30. Showbiz personalities took to social media to share that they've arrived in Bali, Indonesia for one of the most anticipated weddings of the year.

Here's a photo of Maja with her entire glam team during the welcome dinner:

Here's what we know so far: Maja and Rambo's wedding will be at the Apurva Kempinski Bali, a five-star luxury beachfront hotel. Based on an IG Story Maja shared, one of those covering the affair will be celebrity photographer. Pat Dy.

Apurva Kempinski Bali
Instagram/maja
According to PEP, the principal sponsors include ABS-CBN CEO Carlo Katigbak, actor-turned-Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez, as well as singer-actor Ariel Rivera.

The following celebs made it to the wedding destination, based on their IG uploads:

1. Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati

It looks like the celeb couple has been so far enjoying the amenities of Apurva Kempinski Bali. Sarah even gave a tour of one of the resort's suites.

2. Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas

Maja and Miles were recently together at the Baguio wedding of their Eat Bulaga (now E.A.T.) co-host, Maine Mendoza, to Arjo Atayde, over the weekend. Miles shared the following photo with her boyfriend, actor Elijah Canlas. Looks like they got to explore the island for a bit!

Miles Ocampo in Bali for Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez's wedding
Instagram/milesocampo
Elijah Canlas in Bali for Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez's wedding
Instagram/milesocampo


3. Kakai Bautista

Comedienne Kakai Bautista shared an IG Story from a fellow guest as she appeared to enjoy cocktails prior to the welcome dinner. 

Kakai Bautista at the welcome dinner of Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez
Instagram/ilovekaye
4. Pooh

Another comedian present at the welcome dinner was Pooh, who was also with Kakai during Maja's bachelorette party. Just like Kakai, he was wearing white attire. He also gave a glimpse of the table decor at the occasion.

Pooh at the welcome dinner of Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez
Instagram/pooh_tik
table at the welcome dinner of Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez
Instagram/pooh_tik
5. Dr. Aivee Teo

Dr. Aivee was one of the first to share on IG a peek at Maja and Rambo's wedding invitation. She also shared snaps of her family en route to Bali.

Dr. Aivee Teo shares a photo of the wedding invitation from Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez
Instagram/draivee
Dr. Aivee and family en route to Bali for the wedding of Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez
Instagram/draivee
Dr. Aivee and family en route to Bali for the wedding of Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez
Instagram/draivee

6. Tootsy Angara and Patty Ang

Maja shared a group photo including Senator Sonny Angara's wife, Tootsy Angara, and fashion designer Patty Ang. Could Patty be the artiste behind Maja's wedding gown? 

patty ang and tootsy angara in bali for maja salvador and rambo nunez's wedding
Instagram/maja
Other celebs who did not share updates on Insta but we feel will be at the wedding are Kathryn Bernardo, Maine Mendoza, along with Maja's co-hosts at E.A.T. We're keeping our eyes glued to see who else is coming!

