Nadine Lustre And Issa Pressman Were Spotted At The *Same* Party

There are only a few events that can gather several celebs together. Take the Preview Ball, for instance, or awards shows like FAMAS.

You also have parties, and recently, Nadine Lustre and Issa Pressman, were spotted at the birthday celebration of beauty expert to the stars, Dr. Aivee Teo.

"What a night! All together in one frame," read Dr. Aivee's post on Insta, which featured Yassi and Issa Pressman, Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo, Nadine, Sofia Andres, Mimiyuuuh, Kyline Alcantara, Kathryn Bernardo, Maja Salvador, Dolly de Leon, Barbie Imperial, and Maika Rivera.

Wow. Talk about star power. It's not every day that we have so many queens in one photo!

This isn't the first time that Nadine and Issa have been at the same event. Recently, the two attended a fashion event and Nadine had an *accidental* twinning moment with her ex--Issa's current BF-- James Reid. Netizens even Photoshopped exes James and Nadine together, which James found totally funny.

For anyone who's been in the situation of running into their ex's current, it could get very *awkward*. But knowing how chill both Nadine and Issa are, plus Nadine looks so *happy* with her BF Christophe Bariou, we're sure they just enjoyed the night.

Here are photos of Nadine and Issa partying the night away!

