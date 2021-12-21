Fans Are Getting Worried Over Jung Ho Yeon's Extreme Weight Loss Due To Her Hectic Schedule

Breakout star Jung Ho Yeon has achieved a lot in just three months: She endorsed multiple brands and was hailed as the most followed South Korean actress on Instagram, to name a few. But like what they say, the celebrity life is always attached with ups and downs. Recently, fans of Ho Yeon have expressed their concern over her extreme weight loss.

Before playing Kang Sae Byeok in Squid Game, the 27-year-old was already busy with her modeling stints. She has always maintained a slender figure, too, thanks to pilates and ballet.

However, being cast in Squid Game was a different kind of busy and the change in Ho Yeon's body was evident in her latest Instagram upload. On December 16, she posted a bunch of photos and one of them alarmed her followers. Ho Yeon was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton floor-length gown that highlighted her lean physique. She donned the outfit at the 2021 LACMA Art And Film Gala last month, which she shared in a separate IG post.

In the comment section, Ho Yeon's fans were deeply worried about her figure. One of them said: "I'm not sure if anyone noticed but she looks so tired."

Another follower aired her concern through a stirring message: "I loved you in Squid Game. I think you are an amazing actor and human. I don't want to come off negative at all, just want to say that seeing you in the black dress made me a bit worried. I know it's how it is for models to obtain a certain weight standard. But please make sure you are eating well, working with a holistic dietician, and making sure your physical and mental health is well and energized through food."

The photos did not only alarm Ho Yeon's fans but also her celebrity friends. Extracurricular actress Park Ju Hyun wrote in the comments: "My friend, are you planning on becoming simply bones?". (as translated by The Straits Times)

After the roaring success of Squid Game, Ho Yeon graced several magazines and attended events both in South Korea and the US. She was overwhelmed with the drama's sudden accomplishment that she had no idea how to deal with it. Ho Yeon revealed her thoughts about this in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter: "I couldn’t eat— it wasn’t stress. I just didn’t know this feeling. I was kind of losing myself."

When she talked to the Korean media outlet Star News on December 17, Ho Yeon shared more details about her weight loss: "I was so busy in the States that I didn't even have time to eat. So, I've lost a lot of weight. The clothes that fit me when I went to the States last month don't fit me anymore. They're way too big for me. After only about 10 days since the premiere of Squid Game, I had lost about four kg. There were just an unbelievable number of things to do in the States. A lot of changes have occurred in recent months."

