Lee Jung Jae, Jung Hae In, Kim Tae Ri + More Actors Nominated For The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

This is it, you guys—our *most awaited* event of the year is about to happen! The Baeksang Arts Awards just announced the nominees for their 58th year but before we go to that, here's a quick guide about the awarding ceremony.
What is the Baeksang Arts Awards?
If Hollywood has the Oscars, South Korea has the Baeksang Arts Awards. This esteemed event is hosted by TV network JTBC and newspaper Ilgan Sports. From K-dramas, Korean movies, Korean variety shows, and Korean plays, it recognizes the best in the entertainment industry. The Baeksang Arts Awards was initiated by Hankook Ilbo founder Chang Key Young, whose pen name is Baeksang.
According to The Korea Times, selecting the winners for the Baeksang Arts Awards requires a "rigorous process." The nominees and nominated shows are presented to a diverse group of critics to allow a broader viewpoint. Last year, Kim So Yeon, Shin Ha Kyun, Yoo Jae Suk, Yoo Ah In, and Jeon Jong Seo were among the big winners.
Who are the nominees for the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards?
We're pretty sure the judges will have a hard time choosing the winner for this year's Baeksang because all of the nominees deserve an award! For the Best Actor for Drama category, Kim Nam Gil (Through The Darkness), Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game), Lee Junho (The Red Sleeve), Im Siwan (Tracer), and Jung Hae In (DP) are nominated.
On the other hand, the Best Actress for Drama nominees are Kim Tae Ri (Twenty Five, Twenty One), Kim Hye Soo (Juvenile Justice), Park Eun Bin (The King's Affection), Lee Se Young (The Red Sleeve), and Han So Hee (My Name).
Here are the rest of the nominees for the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards:
Best Supporting Actor for Drama
- Lee Deok Hwa (The Red Sleeve)
- Lee Hak Joo (Political Fever)
- Lee Hyun Wook (Mine)
- Jo Hyun Chul (D.P.)
- Heo Sung Tae (Squid Game)
Best Supporting Actress for Drama
- Kang Mal Geum (Thirty Nine)
- Kim Shin Rok (Hellbound)
- Kim Joo Ryung (Squid Game)
- Ok Ja Yeon (Mine)
- Jang Hye Jin (The Red Sleeve)
Best New Actor for Drama
- Koo Kyo Hwan (D.P.)
- Shin Seung Ho (D.P.)
- Yoo In Soo (All Of Us Are Dead)
- Choi Hyun Wook (Twenty Five, Twenty One)
- Tang Joon Sang (Racket Boys)
Best New Actor for Drama
- Kim Hye Joon (Inspector Koo)
- Lee Yeon (Juvenile Justice)
- Lee Yoo Mi (All Of Us Are Dead)
- Jung Ho Yeon (Squid Game)
- Cho Yi Hyun (All Of Us Are Dead)
Best Director For Drama
- Yoon Sung Ho (Going To The Blue House Like This)
- Lee Na Jung (Mine)
- Jung Ji In (The Red Sleeve)
- Han Jun Hee (D.P.)
- Hwang Dong Hyuk (Squid Game)
Best Screenwriter For Drama
- Kim Min Seok (Juvenile Justice)
- Kim Hong Gi, Park Noo Ri, Choi Sung Jin, Yoon Sung Ho (Going To The Blue House Like This)
- Baek Mi Kyung (Mine)
- Lee Na Eun (Our Beloved Summer)
- Hwang Dong Hyuk (Squid Game)
Best Drama
- D.P
- Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Squid Game
- The Red Sleeve
- Going To The Blue House Like This
Best Actor for Film
- Kim Yoon Seok (Escape From Mogadishu)
- Sol Kyung Gu (Kingmaker)
- Lee Sun Kyun (Kingmaker)
- Jung Woo (Hot Blooded)
- Choi Min Sik (In Our Prime)
Best Actress for Film
- Go Doo Shim (Shining Moment)
- Park So Dam (Special Delivery)
- Lee Hye Young (In Front Of Your Face)
- Girls' Generation's Yoona (Miracle: Letters To The President)
- Jeon Jong Seo (Romance Without Love)
Best Supporting Actor for Film
- Koo Kyo Hwan (Escape From Mogadishu)
- Park Yong Woo (Spiritwalker)
- Sung Yu Bin (Perhaps Love)
- Jo Woo Jin (Kingmaker)
- Heo Jun Ho (Escape From Mogadishu)
Best Supporting Actress for Film
- Kim So Jin (Escape From Mogadishu)
- Kim Jae Hwa (Escape From Mogadishu)
- Shim Dal Gi (Snowball)
- Oh Nara (Perhaps Love)
- Lee Soo Kyung (Miracle: Letters To The President)
Best New Actor for Film
- Kim Dong Hwi (In Our Prime)
- Kim Jae Bum (Hostage)
- Moo Jin Sung (Perhaps Love)
- Lee Hong Nae (Hot Blooded)
- Jung Jae Wang (Knockout)
Best New Actress for Film
- Gong Seung Yeon (Aloners)
- Girl's Day's Min Ah (Snowball)
- Girls' Generation's Seohyun (Love And Leasher)
- Lee Yoo Mi (Young Adult Matters)
- Choi Sung Eun (Ten Months)
Best Director For Film
- Ryu Seung Wan (Escape From Mogadishu)
- Park Dong Hoon (In Our Prime)
- Byun Sung Hyun (Kingmaker)
- Lee Jang Hoo (Miracle: Letters To The President)
- Jung Ga Young (Romance Without Love)
Best Screenwriter For Film
- Sun Namgoong (Ten Months)
- Ryu Seung Wan, Lee Gi Cheol (Escape From Mogadishu)
- Byun Sung Hyun, Kim Min Soo (Kingmaker)
- Lee Yong Jae (In Our Prime)
- Jung Ga Young, Im Eun Jung (Romance Without Love)
Best Film
- Miracle
- Escape From Mogadishu
- Sewing Sisters
- Romance Without Love
- Kingmaker
Best Male Entertainer
- Kim Gura
- Moon Se Yoon
- Lee Yong Jin
- Jo Se Ho
- SHINee's Key
Best Female Entertainer
- Song Eun Yi
- Lovelyz's Mijoo
- Lee Eun Ji
- Joo Hyun Young
- Hong Jin Kyung
Best Variety Show
- Kick A Goal
- Single's Inferno
- Street Woman Fighter
- Yoo Quiz On The Block
- Transit Love
When is the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards?
Save the date: The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will happen on May 6, 2022 via JTBC!
