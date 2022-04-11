Lee Jung Jae, Jung Hae In, Kim Tae Ri + More Actors Nominated For The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

This is it, you guys—our *most awaited* event of the year is about to happen! The Baeksang Arts Awards just announced the nominees for their 58th year but before we go to that, here's a quick guide about the awarding ceremony.

What is the Baeksang Arts Awards?

If Hollywood has the Oscars, South Korea has the Baeksang Arts Awards. This esteemed event is hosted by TV network JTBC and newspaper Ilgan Sports. From K-dramas, Korean movies, Korean variety shows, and Korean plays, it recognizes the best in the entertainment industry. The Baeksang Arts Awards was initiated by Hankook Ilbo founder Chang Key Young, whose pen name is Baeksang.

According to The Korea Times, selecting the winners for the Baeksang Arts Awards requires a "rigorous process." The nominees and nominated shows are presented to a diverse group of critics to allow a broader viewpoint. Last year, Kim So Yeon, Shin Ha Kyun, Yoo Jae Suk, Yoo Ah In, and Jeon Jong Seo were among the big winners.

Continue reading below ↓

'57th Baeksang Arts Awards' 2021 - Full List of Winners (May 13, 2021)

Who are the nominees for the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards?

We're pretty sure the judges will have a hard time choosing the winner for this year's Baeksang because all of the nominees deserve an award! For the Best Actor for Drama category, Kim Nam Gil (Through The Darkness), Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game), Lee Junho (The Red Sleeve), Im Siwan (Tracer), and Jung Hae In (DP) are nominated.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

On the other hand, the Best Actress for Drama nominees are Kim Tae Ri (Twenty Five, Twenty One), Kim Hye Soo (Juvenile Justice), Park Eun Bin (The King's Affection), Lee Se Young (The Red Sleeve), and Han So Hee (My Name).

Here are the rest of the nominees for the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Continue reading below ↓

Best Supporting Actor for Drama

Lee Deok Hwa (The Red Sleeve)

Lee Hak Joo (Political Fever)

Lee Hyun Wook (Mine)

Jo Hyun Chul ( D.P .)

Heo Sung Tae (Squid Game)

Best Supporting Actress for Drama

Kang Mal Geum (Thirty Nine)

Kim Shin Rok (Hellbound)

Kim Joo Ryung (Squid Game)

Ok Ja Yeon (Mine)

Jang Hye Jin (The Red Sleeve)

Best New Actor for Drama

Best New Actor for Drama

Best Director For Drama

Yoon Sung Ho (Going To The Blue House Like This)

Lee Na Jung (Mine)

Jung Ji In (The Red Sleeve)

Han Jun Hee (D.P.)

Hwang Dong Hyuk (Squid Game)

Continue reading below ↓

Best Screenwriter For Drama

Kim Min Seok (Juvenile Justice)

(Juvenile Justice) Kim Hong Gi, Park Noo Ri, Choi Sung Jin, Yoon Sung Ho ( Going To The Blue House Like This )

Going To The Blue House Like This Baek Mi Kyung (Mine)

(Mine) Lee Na Eun (Our Beloved Summer)

(Our Beloved Summer) Hwang Dong Hyuk (Squid Game)

Best Drama

D.P

Twenty Five, Twenty One

Squid Game

The Red Sleeve

Going To The Blue House Like This

Best Actor for Film

Kim Yoon Seok (Escape From Mogadishu)

(Escape From Mogadishu) Sol Kyung Gu (Kingmaker)

(Kingmaker) Lee Sun Kyun (Kingmaker)

(Kingmaker) Jung Woo (Hot Blooded)

(Hot Blooded) Choi Min Sik (In Our Prime)

Best Actress for Film

Go Doo Shim (Shining Moment)

(Shining Moment) Park So Dam (Special Delivery)

(Special Delivery) Lee Hye Young (In Front Of Your Face)

(In Front Of Your Face) Girls' Generation's Yoona (Miracle: Letters To The President)

(Miracle: Letters To The President) Jeon Jong Seo (Romance Without Love)

Best Supporting Actor for Film

Koo Kyo Hwan (Escape From Mogadishu)

(Escape From Mogadishu) Park Yong Woo (Spiritwalker)

(Spiritwalker) Sung Yu Bin (Perhaps Love)

(Perhaps Love) Jo Woo Jin (Kingmaker)

(Kingmaker) Heo Jun Ho (Escape From Mogadishu)

Continue reading below ↓

Best Supporting Actress for Film

Kim So Jin (Escape From Mogadishu)

(Escape From Mogadishu) Kim Jae Hwa (Escape From Mogadishu)

(Escape From Mogadishu) Shim Dal Gi (Snowball)

(Snowball) Oh Nara (Perhaps Love)

(Perhaps Love) Lee Soo Kyung ( Miracle: Letters To The President )

Best New Actor for Film

Kim Dong Hwi (In Our Prime)

(In Our Prime) Kim Jae Bum (Hostage)

(Hostage) Moo Jin Sung (Perhaps Love)

(Perhaps Love) Lee Hong Nae (Hot Blooded)

(Hot Blooded) Jung Jae Wang (Knockout)

Best New Actress for Film

Gong Seung Yeon (Aloners)

(Aloners) Girl's Day's Min Ah (Snowball)

(Snowball) Girls' Generation's Seohyun (Love And Leasher)

(Love And Leasher) Lee Yoo Mi (Young Adult Matters)

(Young Adult Matters) Choi Sung Eun (Ten Months)

Best Director For Film

Ryu Seung Wan (Escape From Mogadishu)

(Escape From Mogadishu) Park Dong Hoon (In Our Prime)

(In Our Prime) Byun Sung Hyun (Kingmaker)

(Kingmaker) Lee Jang Hoo ( Miracle: Letters To The President )

Miracle: Letters To The President Jung Ga Young (Romance Without Love)

Best Screenwriter For Film

Sun Namgoong (Ten Months)

(Ten Months) Ryu Seung Wan, Lee Gi Cheol (Escape From Mogadishu)

(Escape From Mogadishu) Byun Sung Hyun, Kim Min Soo (Kingmaker)

(Kingmaker) Lee Yong Jae (In Our Prime)

(In Our Prime) Jung Ga Young, Im Eun Jung (Romance Without Love)

Continue reading below ↓

Best Film

Miracle

Escape From Mogadishu

Sewing Sisters

Romance Without Love

Kingmaker

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Gura

Moon Se Yoon

Lee Yong Jin

Jo Se Ho

SHINee's Key

Best Female Entertainer

Song Eun Yi

Lovelyz's Mijoo

Lee Eun Ji

Joo Hyun Young

Hong Jin Kyung

Best Variety Show

Kick A Goal

Single's Inferno

Street Woman Fighter

Yoo Quiz On The Block

Transit Love

When is the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards?

Save the date: The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will happen on May 6, 2022 via JTBC!

GET TO KNOW MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE KOREAN ACTORS RIGHT HERE:

8 Facts You Need To Know About 'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung Jae

9 Facts About Kim Tae Ri That Will Make You Love Her Even More

12 Fascinating Facts About Your Favorite Oppa, Jung Hae In